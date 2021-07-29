Advertisement

Topeka natives return to district as first-year teachers

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First-year teachers within Topeka Public Schools are getting their classrooms prepped and ready for students.

Two of Jardine Elementary School’s newest teachers said they are eager to begin their careers in their hometown.

Gracie Ortega is a Washburn University graduate and will teach 2nd grade.

She said, “I’m excited for the kids to be in here and actually get to do stuff with them in person, instead of just being online.”

Hunter Wolfe, a graduate of Emporia State University, is also getting her classroom ready to welcome 4th-graders in just two weeks.

“I think I’m most excited to see their faces and get to know them and kind of hear their stories,” she added.

For Wolfe, becoming a teacher was always the plan.

“Ever since Kindergarten I actually wanted to be a teacher,” she continued saying, “When I first stepped in, I loved school and I loved my kindergarten teacher. Then throughout high school, it kind of changed a couple of times, but I always came back to working with kids and wanting to love on kids.”

Ortega took a different route. She started out studying political science in college but found her love for elementary education halfway across the world.

“I went on this school trip to Belize with the education department randomly and I just started talking to the woman in charge of the Elementary Education Program at Washburn and she kind of got me into it,” she said.

In their final semesters in college, Topeka Public Schools hired Ortega and Wolfe to remote teach, to allow for smaller class sizes at the height of the pandemic.

Ortega said, “I just had Zooms with the kids, sometimes we had drop-offs so I could see them a couple of times.”

“That was an interesting experience having 5th graders online and navigating a new role and a new job, while also being virtual,” Wolfe added.

However, that opportunity has now given the pair confidence ahead of the first day of school.

Wolfe said, “I’m really excited now to have kids in person and get to kind of experience a first-year, but also have some experience under my belt.”

Both women grew up in Topeka and said they wanted to teach in the district because of its diversity.

Ortega and Wolfe now hope to be positive role models in the community that shaped them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Authorities were called to 2400 block of Claflin Ave. early Wednesday morning after a car hit a...
Car hits pedestrian in wheelchair while crossing the street

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-29-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-29-21
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL announces benefits website back up and running
Topeka natives return to district as first-year teachers
Topeka natives return to district as first-year teachers
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off vehicle on western Kansas highway