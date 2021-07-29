Advertisement

Topeka man arrested following vehicle burglary near downtown

Ekekiel Rhoten
Ekekiel Rhoten(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on Wednesday after a vehicle burglary was reported near downtown.

The Topeka Police Department says Ezkekiel P. Rhoten, 59, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday night after a vehicle burglary near downtown Topeka.

On July 28, around 9:45 p.m., TPD said officers were sent to a burglary in progress in a vehicle near SW 4th St. and SW Van Buren St.

While officers responded to the scene, TPD said witnesses provided detailed suspect information. A man matching the description, Rhoten, was seen walking near SW 3rd St. and SW Van Buren St. and was taken into custody.

According to TPD, officers found stolen items in Rhoten’s possession and they were returned to the victim.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Rhoten was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
  • Theft of less than $1,500 pocket-picking
  • Interference with Law Enforcement Officers; obstruct, resist, oppose felony warrant service or execution
  • Use, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Anyone with information related to this crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400.

