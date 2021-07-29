Thursday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat advisory has been extended to Friday where heat indices will be near or hotter than 105°. Temperatures cool down behind a front this weekend, there will also be rain chances beginning tonight lasting through the weekend.

The highest chance of rain through Saturday morning will likely stay along HWY 36 and extreme northeast Kansas with most spots dry. As of now think the highest chance of rain will occur at night which unfortunately won’t impact the daytime hours and the heat.

As the front pushes south on Saturday into Saturday this will increase the chance of showers/storms for all of northeast Kansas during this time. Doesn’t mean there will be rain everywhere but the chance exists everywhere during this time. Depending how quickly the front pushes through and where it’s raining and/or cloudy will depend on how warm it gets on Saturday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds possible. Highs range from 98-103. Heat indices up to 110°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers/storms mainly along HWY 36. Lows in the mid 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: While a few showers/storms are possible early then again late in the day, most spots will be dry and mostly sunny with highs cooler but still hot in the mid 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Heat indices will be closer to 105° vs 110°.

The chance of storms remain near the Nebraska border Friday night before increasing across all of northeast Kansas during the day Saturday into Saturday night.

As of now have Sunday through next week dry but there does remain a low chance for storms that we’ll continue to monitor early Tuesday morning then again late Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Highs remain cool in the 80s for much of next week.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the main concern the rest of the week: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor exposure and listen to your body.

Consider yourself lucky if you get rain through Saturday morning. Most of the rain does stay north and east of Kansas but the front may be far enough south where some storms may clip areas along HWY 36.

While the chance of storms exists Saturday, it’s still not a guarantee it will rain so you don’t need to cancel outdoor plans at this time. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the details as we get closer so check back tomorrow and Saturday for updates.



Hail/wind risk with any storms that will be in this area (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk mainly for storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk. There is a chance for non-severe storms outside of the risk area during the day Saturday into Saturday night. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk. There is a chance for non-severe storms outside of the risk area during the day Saturday into Saturday night. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.