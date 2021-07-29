Tech issues continue for KS Dept. of Labor; benefits site down for second day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s still working on technical issues that are delaying some unemployment systems.

The ‘Get Kansas Benefits’ web sites remained down Wednesday for a second day. In a Facebook post, KDOL said they’ll be down until further notice. The post said call center representatives do remain available to offer assistance.

KDOL had no update Wednesday evening on how long benefit payments might be delayed. In a post Tuesday, the agency said it expected to deposit regular unemployment claims into bank accounts in the next few business days, or load onto debit cards within five to seven days. The post said PUA recipients might take longer.

KDOL did not provide details on what issues the agency was facing.

