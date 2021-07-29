Advertisement

Tech issues continue for KS Dept. of Labor; benefits site down for second day

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the KS Dept. of Labor said its benefits web site remained down...
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the KS Dept. of Labor said its benefits web site remained down due to technical issues.(Facebook)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor says it’s still working on technical issues that are delaying some unemployment systems.

The ‘Get Kansas Benefits’ web sites remained down Wednesday for a second day. In a Facebook post, KDOL said they’ll be down until further notice. The post said call center representatives do remain available to offer assistance.

KDOL had no update Wednesday evening on how long benefit payments might be delayed. In a post Tuesday, the agency said it expected to deposit regular unemployment claims into bank accounts in the next few business days, or load onto debit cards within five to seven days. The post said PUA recipients might take longer.

KDOL did not provide details on what issues the agency was facing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

Latest News

Chiefs back at Missouri Western for first full practice of training camp
Chiefs back at Missouri Western for first full practice of training camp
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day, Monday, July 18,...
Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference
Riley County Health Department
Riley County COVID-19 update from 07/28/2021
Local behavioral health workers are backing Simone Biles’ decision to back out of competition