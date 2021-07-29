Advertisement

Suspect jailed for alleged pickup, trailer theft in Riley Co.

Eric Pettit
Eric Pettit(JC Post)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft.

Just after 11a.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 14,300 block of Hillside Drive in Randolph, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 65-year-old man reported a 38-year-old male suspect stole his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 and a yellow 1996 Belshe trailer.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $13,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Pettit, 38, of Galva on requested charges of possession of stolen property. Deputies also recovered the Dodge Ram.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

FILE
Rental assistance available to Kansans as eviction moratorium set to expire
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka
The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating shows a score of 13 for the week of July...
Shawnee Co. sees 238 new COVID cases in one week
A Silver Alert was issued for Rickie Sluder after officials say he went missing from his home...
Silver Alert issued for missing Leroy man
Midday in Kansas