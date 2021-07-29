Suspect jailed for alleged pickup, trailer theft in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft.

Just after 11a.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 14,300 block of Hillside Drive in Randolph, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 65-year-old man reported a 38-year-old male suspect stole his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 and a yellow 1996 Belshe trailer.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $13,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Pettit, 38, of Galva on requested charges of possession of stolen property. Deputies also recovered the Dodge Ram.

