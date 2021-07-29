Special master’s report takes steps to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from a special master has taken steps to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware that rightfully belong to Kansans according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a special master issued an interim report that recommended the U.S. Supreme Court grant partial summary judgment in favor of Kansas and other states seeking to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware.

According to AG Schmidt, Kansas and 29 other states sued Delaware in 2016 in an ongoing dispute over unclaimed official checks, which are similar to money orders issued by MoneyGram, a payment system business incorporated in Delaware. He said when an official check is never presented for payment, MoneyGram does not release the money it collected for the official check. Thus, he said MoneyGram accumulates hundreds of millions of dollars every year in unclaimed funds when the checks are not presented.

Schmidt said Kansas and the other plaintiff states allege that instead of sending the value of the uncashed checks as unclaimed property to the states where they were purchased, MoneyGram was told by the State of Delaware to turn over all abandoned funds to Delaware’s unclaimed property system. He said it is believed that $1.78 million in these uncashed checks were purchased in the Sunflower State.

According to the Kansas AG, the states contend that the funds are subject to rules established by the federal Disposition of Abandoned Money Orders and Traveler’s Checks Act. He said the special master stated in an interim report that he had rejected Delaware’s arguments of the nature of the checks in question, finding that Kansas had sufficiently referenced such similar instruments when establishing its unclaimed property laws.

“We are encouraged by the special master’s interim report rejecting Delaware’s claims and practices,” Schmidt said. “We remain hopeful that we will receive a favorable final ruling and succeed in getting money returned to Kansans.”

Schmidt said the recommendation of the special master will now go to the U.S. Supreme Court for approval. If approved, he said the special master would then decide each state’s claims related to damages and any other forms of relief. He said funds recovered by Kansas would be deposited in the state’s unclaimed property program administered by the State Treasurer, who will then seek the rightful owners.

A copy of the special master’s report can be found HERE.

