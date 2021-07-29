Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Leroy man

A Silver Alert was issued for Rickie Sluder after officials say he went missing from his home in Leroy, Ks.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEROY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man missing out of Leroy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office requested that it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Leroy.

According to the KBI, the location of Rickie Allen Sluder, 70, of Leroy, is unknown and the public has been asked to help find him.

KBI said Sluder is 70 years old, a white male, 6 feet and 2 inches and weighs about 300 pounds. It said he has dark hair with some gray and has brown eyes. He is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication.

According to the Bureau, Sluder was last seen at his home in rural Leroy on Wednesday morning, July 28. He is likely driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569. It said his direction of travel is unknown.

If you know where Sluder may be, you should immediately call 911 or the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123.

