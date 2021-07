LEROY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man missing out of Leroy has been canceled.

The KBI says the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said Rickie Allen Sluder, 70, returned home and was unharmed as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Silver Alert was issued just before noon on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.