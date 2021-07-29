Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sees 238 new COVID cases in one week

The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating shows a score of 13 for the week of July...
The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating shows a score of 13 for the week of July 18-24, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County saw 238 new COVID-19 cases during the week of July 18-24.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the week of July 18-24. It said the county scored a 13, which shows a substantial spread of the virus and is three points higher than the week before.

According to SCHD, there were 238 new COVID cases diagnosed during the week of July 18, showing substantial spread. It said the previous week’s new cases were 178, which showed moderate spread.

SCHD said the county’s percent positive test rate is 7.2%, up from the previous week’s 5.9%. Both scores show moderate spread.

According to the scorecard, the trend in incidence for the week is 33.7%, which shows a high spread as it is increased by over 25%.

The scorecard also shows that hospital stress is at a 2.5, which shows high stress and high spread.

To read the full scorecard, click HERE.

