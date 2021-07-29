Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner reminds voters of election options

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says he would like to remind voters of their options ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

According to Howell, voters still have time to vote in person at the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren St. It said the office is open for voting on Friday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. By state law, he said early in-person voting will end at noon the day before the election. He said voters have found it convenient to vote early at the office as there have been no lines to date.

Howell said voters that have already gotten their advance by mail ballots are encouraged to return them in person to the Election Office until 7 p.m. on Election Day or they can drop them off at any polling location on Election Day until 7 p.m. He said the deadline to request an advance ballot by mail has passed.

According to the Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner, for voters that choose to go to the polling place on Election Day, it is recommended that they remember the following:

Voters should note the location of and vote at their assigned voting place. Voters can verify by calling the Election Office at 785-251-5900. It is important that voters go to their assigned location as it will be the only location that will have the voter’s correct ballot.

Voters should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting place. Alternate routes may be needed in some cases and some voters may want to consider the convenience of early voting or preplanning their route to the polling location.

Voters may also view sample ballots online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

Voters with questions about elections should call the Election Office at 785-251-5900.

