Shawnee Co. Commissioners keep incident command team as COVID cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners will keep some safety measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise in the area.

At their meeting Thursday, commissioners unanimously decided to keep the structure of the incident command team for the response to COVID-19 in the county until October 28.

The team was originally supposed to disband at the end of July but Board Chair Kevin Cook said keeping it is the right move for this point of the pandemic.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that this will hopefully peak and start to decline again,” Cook said.

“We also have to consider what happens if it doesn’t peak and decline if our hospitalizations would increase and the County commission need to be able to respond accordingly.”

Wednesday, County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke recommended people wear a mask in crowded indoor situations regardless of vaccination status.

“I think that we have to look at being reasonable and those are recommendations and have personal accountability and responsibility,” Cook said.

Cook expressed confidence that the county can handle another spike.

“I hate to say we’ve been through it before but we’ve been through it before,” he said.

“We’re more prepared now than we were a year ago we know what to expect we know how to respond so we have a better plan.”

However, he hopes people work together to stop the spread of the virus.

“Take personal accountability, monitor where you’re at, if you haven’t been vaccinated be reasonable and responsible,” he said.

“If you have been vaccinated and you’re around individuals that are not able to be vaccinated be reasonable and be responsible.”

