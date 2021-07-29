Shawnee Co. Commissioners continue preliminary budget decisions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners plan to include funding for a wage study in next year’s budget.

It was among decisions Thursday as they continued talks on the 2022 spending plan...

The board wants to look at how well wages of Shawnee Co. employees stack up to nearby counties.

They also discussed allocations for Community Corrections, the Sheriff’s Office, District Court, Parks and Recreation, the Elections Office and the Appraiser.

The board will continue budget work Monday.

