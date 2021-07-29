SEC votes unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma into conference

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WIBW) - The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC voted unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma into the conference. The two schools will join the Southeastern Conference effective July 1, 2025 and will compete in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

Texas and Oklahoma submitted requests to join the SEC earlier this week.

