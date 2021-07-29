Advertisement

SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.(Source: Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.

The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That’s when the schools’ media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.

SEC leaders voted unanimously to extend an invitation, effective July 1, 2025.

Now the process goes back to the schools. Texas and Oklahoma both have board of regents meetings schedule for Friday with conference affiliation on the agenda. Whether the boards will move to accept the invitations at those meetings is unknown, but it is almost certain they will at some point.

Then the question becomes: Can Texas and Oklahoma find a way to join their new conference sooner than 2025? It has the makings of being a messy divorce with the Big 12.

The conference bylaws state that schools departing before the grant of rights runs out in 2025 are on the hook for penalties worth tens of millions of dollars.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia was arrested for alleged crimes committed while she was...
Former Cloud Co. Jail employee and her mother arrested following KBI investigation
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC votes unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma into conference
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Special master’s report takes steps to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware for Kansans