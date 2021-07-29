Advertisement

Royals trade Danny Duffy to Los Angeles Dodgers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Kansas City Royals have traded away star pitcher Danny Duffy.

Duffy has played 11 seasons for the royals. He has a career pitching record of 68-68 and holds a 3.95 ERA. He was a member of the Royals 2015 World Series winning team.

The left-handed pitcher has played in only 7 games this season while dealing with multiple injuries. Duffy is still on the injured list with a flexor strain.

Passan reports also that the Royals will receive players from the Dodgers. Those players will be known at a later time.

