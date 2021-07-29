Rental assistance available to Kansans as eviction moratorium set to expire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday, Kansans have been given rental assistance options to help keep them housed.

With the eviction moratorium set to expire on Saturday, Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says it has provided over $21,600,000 in emergency rental and utility assistance to over 4,000 Kansas households experiencing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19.

According to KHRC, the funds were made available through the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance Program and were given to Kansas through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

KHRC said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously issued a temporary national halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. However, that moratorium is set to expire on July 31. It said Kansans that could face eviction due to financial hardships as a result of the pandemic should apply for KERA assistance.

“It’s so gratifying to know our team is getting these funds out the door and into our communities where they are so desperately needed,” said Ryan Vincent, KHRC’s Executive Director. “We recognize that the need is vast, and we look forward to providing this crucial assistance to Kansas tenants, landlords, and service providers as the program continues.”

According to KHRC, KERA funds helped Gary Evert and his wife Sheryl remain in their home in Olathe. The couple is in their 70s.

“To anyone else out there who has applied for KERA, I would say, ‘Don’t get discouraged. We’re all nervous, but when a customer service representative can calm you down and give you a sense of hope, it’s quite comforting,’” said Evert.

KHRC said the program previously served Kansans, except residents in Wichita, who were served by the city’s rental assistance program. It said it recognized the importance of serving tenants and landlords in the state’s most populated city, so now residents of Wichita can apply for the program, though duplication of benefits is prohibited.

According to KHRC, to be eligible to receive KERA benefits, tenants must rent their homes and must have experienced a documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said examples of hardship include qualifying for unemployment, experiencing a reduction of household income or incurring significant costs due to the pandemic. Additionally, it said the tenant’s household income cannot exceed 80% of the area’s median income.

KHRC said Nyrica Hall of Topeka faced eviction when she applied for KERA assistance. It said her request resulted in funding for rental and utility assistance, as well as a $600 lump sum payment to cover internet service.

“When the customer service manager called me back to say my application had been approved, I cried,” Hall said.

According to KHRC, KERA applicants are required to provide the following documentation:

Past-due utility bill or overdue rent or eviction notice from April 2020 to the present

Signed lease identifying the residential unit and the rental payment amount

2020 Federal Income Tax Return as filed with the IRS (if the tenant hasn’t filed 2020 federal income taxes, their W-2 wage statement and all IRS 1099 forms are acceptable)

Proof of identification, including a current state-issued photo ID, court filing notice, or mail from a federal, state, county, or city agency displaying the rental unit address

KHRC said approved applicants are eligible for a maximum of 12 months of rental and utility assistance as well as reasonable fees and security deposits. It said qualified applicants are also eligible to receive a lump sum of $600 in credit to their internet providers to cover past-due or future internet costs, at a rate of $50 per month for 12 months. It said tenants may apply for three months of prospective assistance at a time and program guidelines require that tenants and landlords apply jointly, with payments made directly to the landlord or service provider.

According to KHRC, the program builds on its success in administering the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, a statewide rental assistance initiative funded by the federal CARES Act in 2020. It said in the roughly 60 days that the program was in operation, it processed over 10,000 applications for over $25.8 million in requested funds, ultimately serving over 27,200 Kansans with over $17 million in rental assistance.

For help with applications or for more information, click HERE.

