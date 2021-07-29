Advertisement

RCPD: Suspect stole social security cards, birth certificates

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1400 block of Hartman Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 22-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked apartment and stole a 32″ Vizio television, social security cards and birth certificates. The suspect also damaged two doors, two cabinet doors and three socket covers.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

