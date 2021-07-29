Advertisement

Paola woman dies after rollover crash in Miami Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman is dead after her car veered off the road and rolled at least once in Miami County on Wednesday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, July 28, it received a 911 call with reports of an injury crash on 343rd St. between Columbia Rd. and Victory Rd. It said the caller stated they were not in the crash but came upon the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when crews arrived on the scene, they found a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with extensive damage blocking the street. It said the investigation found the vehicle was westbound on 343rd, went off the road on the right, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and went off the left side of the road. It said the vehicle again overcorrected and rolled at least once.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Joie D. King, 46, of Paola, was ejected from the Tahoe and pronounced dead at the scene.

