Organizations are stepping up to provide showers to those who don’t have access to one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -These hot temperatures become dangerous if you aren’t taking the proper precautions.

The Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo are making sure everyone has the resources to do so.

“You can see the shower behind me and we have the air conditioning on turned up inside of there and there are fans that take all of the condensations out so it is nice and comfortable and it gives them a nice break from the heat,” said Mark DeGroff.

Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo says being able to take a shower shouldn’t be a luxury.

“Think about the way most of us start our day, it’s with a shower! And think about how good that feels for you, I mean it really is a renewal, it’s very refreshing and it really does bring your body temperature down, and especially on a day like today where it is over 100, a shower is very important to keep people cool and you can almost go as far as its a life-saving measure today,” she said.

Along with a cold shower, air conditioning, and iced down water, these groups are providing much more than that.

“We have laundry services for them so they can drop it off so that’s a fantastic option for them TRM has the clothing trailer where they can have clean clothes and shoes,” said Copp-Hasty.

Mark DeGroff says he hopes when guests walk out of the shower, they are also leaving with dignity.

“It is so important to give people a chance at dignity and that’s why we are out here, we are out here to engage with them and help them experience some dignity and help them build their own self-image and self-worth, we want to see that just go through the roof for them,” he said.

