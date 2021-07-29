Only minor injuries reported after rollover accident near Topeka toll booth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries have been reported after a rollover accident near the toll booth east of Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a white pickup truck escaped a rollover accident on Thursday afternoon with a Tesla with only minor injuries. It said both Tesla occupants did not report any injuries.

According to KHP, the driver of the Tesla made an unsafe lane change and hit the pickup truck.

KHP said the accident happened near the toll booth on the turnpike east of Topeka just before 3 p.m.

