Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 to require masks regardless of vaccination status

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will be required for students, faculty and staff in USD 383, regardless of vaccination status.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says starting Friday, July 30, it will require all teachers, staff, students and visitors to wear masks at any indoor district facility, regardless of vaccination status. It said the significant measure is consistent with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a significant spike in COVID cases throughout the nation.

According to the District, it wanted to call special attention to its Central Registration day on July 30 at Manhattan High School West Campus and the Oliver Brown Elementary Dedication on Aug. 7. It said both events will require masks while inside buildings and masks will be available for those that do not have one.

USD 383 said more information will be sent to families in a Superintendent Letter by Tuesday, Aug. 3, and a revised Pandemic Response Plan will be presented as an information item at its Aug. 4, Board of Education meeting.

The District said it is thankful that schools will be able to open for five days a week for all students and looks forward to the future when vaccinations will be available to children under the age of 12. In the mean time, it said it wants to remind everyone that the two most important measures to keep the community safe from the virus is to get vaccinated when eligible and to wear masks indoors.

