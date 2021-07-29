KDOL announces benefits website back up and running

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday morning their unemployment benefits website is back up and running.

The ‘Get Kansas Benefits’ site has been down since Tuesday due to a glitch in the system.

That caused benefit payments to be delayed. KDOL said now that the website is up and running accordingly, payments will be caught up this week and next.

