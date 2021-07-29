Advertisement

KDHE issues emergency suspension of group day care home in Winfield

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Fairytale Friends Daycare, 401 W 14th Ave in Winfield.

According to the suspension order, on July 20, 2021, a child at the daycare observed the “licensee” involved in “improper conduct” while caring for other children.

An investigation conducted on July 26, 2021, found that the licensee was not home and three adults who had not submitted background checks were caring for the children. The order says the home was unclean and not well-maintained. Trash and hazards were accessible to children, children were upstairs in a bedroom that had not been approved for fire safety and there were hazards in the play area.

The state law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal.

Compliance history on this facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early Education Portal for license No. 500027 at www.kdheks.gov/bcclr/capp.htm.

