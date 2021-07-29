KDHE adds Cuba to COVID-19 travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cuba and four other countries have been added to the KDHE’s COVID-19 travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added Botswana, Cuba, Gibraltar, Isle of Man and Martinique to its COVID-19 travel quarantine list. It said it has removed Argentina, Colombia, Kuwait, Mongolia, Namibia, Seychelles and Tunisia. It said the changes are effective July 29.

According to the KDHE, those that need to quarantine upon arrival to Kansas are the following:

Traveled on or after July 29 to Botswana, Cuba, Gibraltar, Isle of Man or Martinique.

Traveled on or after July 15 to British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, Jersey or The United Kingdom.

Traveled between July 15 and July 29 to Tunisia.

Traveled between July 1 – July 29 to Namibia.

Traveled between June 17 – July 29 to Kuwait or Mongolia.

Traveled between June 3 – July 29 to

Traveled between May 6 – July 29 to Seychelles.

Traveled between April 22 – July 29 to Argentina.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said those that are fully vaccinated are still not required to quarantine.

For more information regarding COVID-19 travel quarantines in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.