Kansas reports 86% fewer unemployment claims than 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas had over 86% fewer unemployment claims for the week of July 19 than it did for the same week in 2020.

WalletHub.com says Kansas is having a somewhat successful recovery from new unemployment claims. It said last week’s claims were lower than at the start of 2020, according to its updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

According to WalletHub, Kansas’ unemployment claims are recovering the ninth quickest in the nation. It said weekly unemployment claims for the week of July 19 in Kansas increased by 3.16% compared to the same week in 2019. It said weekly unemployment claims decreased by 30.51% compared to the start of 2020, which was the 22nd biggest decrease in the U.S. It also said that weekly unemployment claims decreased by 86.59% compared to the same week in 2020, which was the fifth biggest decrease in the nation.

According to WalletHub, Kansas is also only one of 24 states that have not ended federal unemployment benefits early.

