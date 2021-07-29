JCPD officer honored for June 2020 human trafficking rescue

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A JCPD Officer has been honored for rescuing a child human trafficking victim during a June 2020 traffic stop.

The Junction City Police Department says Officer Nick Blake was recognized at the National Criminal Enforcement Association’s 2019 and 2020 banquet for earning the June 2020 Seizure of the Month for rescuing a human trafficking victim.

According to JCPD, during a traffic stop, Officer Blake was able to stop a human trafficking transport and recover a child, who was placed in protective custody.

“We are so proud of Officer Blake and grateful that Captains Nichols and Odell were able to attend to show our support,” said JCPD.

