Hartford man accused of 17 counts of animal cruelty requests jury trial

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hartford man accused of 17 counts of animal cruelty has requested a trial by jury.

KVOE reports that Thomas Staggs, 56, has now been set for a pretrial hearing in August. It said he pleaded not guilty to 17 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Lyon County District Court.

According to KVOE, Staggs’ next appearance will be on Aug. 27.

Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman said Staggs has requested a jury trial and potential trial dates will be discussed at his upcoming hearing.

KVOE said Staggs and his wife, Rhonda, both were accused of animal cruelty after Lyon Co. agencies and Guardians of the Wolves, a private group, investigated at 303 E. Grand in Hartford in May. It said the investigation came after several complaints about the property were made.

According to KVOE, 17 dogs were seized after the rescue. It said several of the dogs had heartworms, parvovirus and other illnesses.

A pretrial hearing will be held for Rhonda Staggs on Tuesday.

