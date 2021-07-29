Advertisement

GraceMed to include patients 12 - 17 in COVID vaccinations

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GraceMed will soon give COVID vaccines to children ages 12 - 17.

GraceMed Health Clinic says it will give COVID-19 vaccinations to children between the ages of 12 and 17 beginning Thursday, Aug. 5.

According to GraceMed, the shots will be available at its Capitol Family Clinic at 1400 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka. It said appointments can be made by calling 785-861-8800 and walk-in patients will also be accepted.

GraceMed said it has been administering the Moderna vaccine and will continue to do so for adult patients. However, currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the younger age group, so it said it will offer Pfizer shots for this purpose only.

“The Pfizer vaccine is administered twice with the second one coming 21 days after the first,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “With school approaching and approval of the Moderna vaccine for that age group continuing to be delayed, we felt it was important to be able to offer the approved shot now and not wait any longer.”

GraceMed said COVID vaccinations are given for free.

