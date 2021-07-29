Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks as delta variant cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor said she has had the state follow CDC guidance throughout the pandemic, now that they are going back to recommending masks in doors, she’s doing the same.

At a news conference Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly called the high rate of coronavirus a self-inflicted problem because more than half of Kansans are refusing to get vaccinated.

“Those low vaccine rates have allowed the twice as contagious delta variant of COVID-19 to spread like wildfire across the country and now our state,” she said.

Earlier this week the CDC revised its guidance, now recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors, Governor Kelly agreed.

“Per my authority under the constitution, beginning Monday state employees regardless of their vaccination status will be required to wear a mask indoors at work if they can’t socially distance.”

People entering state buildings also will be required to mask up.

The governor urged county leaders to follow CDC’s guidance as well.

“If your county’s COVID transmission rate falls into the red or orange zone which means a substantial risks of transmission, you should wear a mask,” she said. “Just as my administration has worked over the last year to create solutions that empower local leaders, the CDC has recognized that the path forward in this fight has to start at the county leve.l”

Kelly said the vaccine is free, safe, and effective. She urged people to listen to health professionals and get the shot.

“Playing politics with this disease has caused confusion and ultimately suffering and death. We know that almost every single Kansan who has Covid now and is in an intensive care unit bad is un-vaccinated. By the time you reach the ICU it is too late. The deaths from COVID Delta could have largely been avoided with a simple vaccine.”

In response to Governor Kelly’s remarks, Senate President Ty Masterson said, “”Kansans have made it clear that they choose freedom over Faucism. The mandates and restrictions did not work before and they should not return, either at the state or local level. The pathway out of this pandemic is paved in freedom, which means trusting individual Kansans to make decisions for themselves and their families. I stand ready to act in defense of freedom.”

