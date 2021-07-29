Geary Community Hospital seeks employees

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital leaders are searching for employee help in some key areas. That was a topic for hospital leaders and trustees this week.

Board of Trustees Chair Cecil Aska said there’s a need, particularly for nursing staff. “And then some of the technical staff such as radiology people. "

Aska noted that it’s a nationwide shortage. “We’re making our efforts. It’s just one of those things, you can recruit, recruit and hopefully we’ll be able to, pull some people, make some things attractive. But it’s a nationwide shortage, what can you do?

Hospital CEO Frank said GCH is looking for nurses, registration staff and MA’s in the clinics. “That’s our biggest need in addition to radiology technicians and lab techs.”

