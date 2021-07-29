Advertisement

Geary Community Hospital seeks employees

Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital leaders are searching for employee help in some key areas.  That was a topic for hospital leaders and trustees this week.

Board of Trustees Chair Cecil Aska said there’s a need, particularly for nursing staff. “And then some of the technical staff such as radiology people. "

Aska noted that it’s a nationwide shortage. “We’re making our efforts. It’s just one of those things, you can recruit, recruit and hopefully we’ll be able to, pull some people, make some things attractive. But it’s a nationwide shortage, what can you do?

Hospital CEO Frank said GCH is looking for nurses, registration staff and MA’s in the clinics. “That’s our biggest need in addition to radiology technicians and lab techs.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

A Silver Alert was issued for Rickie Sluder after officials say he went missing from his home...
Silver Alert issued for missing Leroy man canceled
Chris Test 3
Chris Test 3
FILE
USD 253 will not require masks for vaccine eligible students
Money
SBA to open PPP direct forgiveness portal