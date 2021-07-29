Advertisement

Former Cloud Co. Jail employee and her mother arrested following KBI investigation

Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia was arrested for alleged crimes committed while she was...
Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia was arrested for alleged crimes committed while she was Administrator at the Cloud Co. Jail(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A former Cloud Co. Jail employee and her mother were arrested after the KBI alleged that both had committed theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested Amber Lindberg, 40, and Joyce Jasper, 62, both of Concordia, after an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday, July 28, around 8:35 a.m., Lindberg was arrested at 212 N. Concord in Minneapolis. It said she was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument.

The KBI said Lindberg was the Cloud Co. Jail Administrator in June of 2019 when it initiated the investigation. After her arrest, it said Lindberg was booked into the Saline Co. Jail.

According to the KBI, Jasper was also arrested for theft at 11th and State St. in Concordia. It said the arrested happened around 8:40 a.m. the same morning. It said Jasper is Lindberg’s mother and was booked into the Cloud Co. Jail.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC votes unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma into conference
Special master’s report takes steps to recover unclaimed checks from Delaware for Kansans
FILE - Advance Ballot applications being delivered to the Shawnee Co. Election Office on...
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner reminds voters of election options
Cpt. Nichols (left), Officer Blake (center) and Cpt. Odell (right).
JCPD officer honored for June 2020 human trafficking rescue