Former Cloud Co. Jail employee and her mother arrested following KBI investigation

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A former Cloud Co. Jail employee and her mother were arrested after the KBI alleged that both had committed theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested Amber Lindberg, 40, and Joyce Jasper, 62, both of Concordia, after an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday, July 28, around 8:35 a.m., Lindberg was arrested at 212 N. Concord in Minneapolis. It said she was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument.

The KBI said Lindberg was the Cloud Co. Jail Administrator in June of 2019 when it initiated the investigation. After her arrest, it said Lindberg was booked into the Saline Co. Jail.

According to the KBI, Jasper was also arrested for theft at 11th and State St. in Concordia. It said the arrested happened around 8:40 a.m. the same morning. It said Jasper is Lindberg’s mother and was booked into the Cloud Co. Jail.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.