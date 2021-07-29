Advertisement

Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off vehicle on western Kansas highway

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEOTI, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway in Logan County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on K-25 highway, about 20 miles north of Leoti.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was southbound on K-25 when it lost its front right tire and left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then crossed the ditch sideways, overturning and landing on its top along a fenceline.

Additional details on the crash, including the number of fatality victims and the type of vehicle, weren’t available early Thursday.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

