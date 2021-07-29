Advertisement

Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID patients

Wesley Medical Center COVID updates.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospitals in some areas.

A survey from the Kansas Hospital Association said four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June.

The association said that 116 Kansas hospitals surveyed this week reported having 399 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. For early June, 125 hospitals reported having 99.

For about a month, the Salina Regional Medical Center has sometimes has been near full capacity and its chief medical officer says it has struggled to find beds for patients who have needed a higher level of care. 

