Preliminary Hearing scheduled for Topeka man accused of killing roommate

FILE - Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.
FILE - Marshall Stewart IV was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting death last week.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for a Topeka man accused of shooting and killing his roommate.

The Preliminary Hearing for Marshall Stewart IV has been scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

Stewart has been charged with intentional murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a June 24 shooting that killed Bradley Bellinder inside his home.

Stewart allegedly was living with Bellinder at the time.

