Preliminary Hearing scheduled for Topeka man accused of killing roommate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for a Topeka man accused of shooting and killing his roommate.
The Preliminary Hearing for Marshall Stewart IV has been scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.
Stewart has been charged with intentional murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a June 24 shooting that killed Bradley Bellinder inside his home.
Stewart allegedly was living with Bellinder at the time.
Marshall Stewart IV
