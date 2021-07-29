Preliminary Hearing scheduled for Topeka man accused of killing roommate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for a Topeka man accused of shooting and killing his roommate.

The Preliminary Hearing for Marshall Stewart IV has been scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

Stewart has been charged with intentional murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a June 24 shooting that killed Bradley Bellinder inside his home.

Stewart allegedly was living with Bellinder at the time.

