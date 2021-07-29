Chiefs fans return to training camp: “The Kingdom is back together”

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs welcomed fans back to training camp Thursday for the first time in two years.

“I’m glad that we can get out and support the Chiefs,” Synthia Tunnell, a Chiefs fan from St. Joe, said. “I think that will help them a lot this year.”

Last year’s camp was held in Kansas City amid ongoing COVID concerns.

“The Kingdom is back together,” Jarrell Thomas of Blue Springs said.

A heat advisory Thursday was no match for Chiefs Kingdom. St. Joe’s heat index reached 110 degrees.

“Definitely going to drink water. Lots and lots of water,” Tunnell said. “And probably stay in the shade. There’s a nice breeze, so that will be helpful.”

“Three of us are from Alaska, so the heat’s another thing to us,” Thomas laughed.

Fans lined up at Missouri Western starting at 7:30 a.m. to catch the team in action.

“Everybody else was gonna be here early, so gotta try to get here and beat it,” Thomas said.

Fans say the heat, and the wait, was worth getting to see the start of something special.

“There was no hesitation about coming out here,” Thomas said. “We want that Super Bowl back.”

“Obviously to win a Super Bowl. We can do it. Go Chiefs!” Tunnell said.

Hello from St. Joe – #ChiefsCamp day 2 is underway! pic.twitter.com/amT8gXlZzM — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) July 29, 2021

