Chiefs back at Missouri Western for first full practice of training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WIBW) - Day one of full practice at Chiefs training camp is in the books.

“It was a great day, the first day, so you got to work through some things,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “I mean it’s a blessing to be out here especially back in front our fans, to be able to interact with each other, sit with each other at the lunch table. I think camp is extremely important, so I think we’re off to a good start.”

“Good to get the guys back today,” head coach Andy Reid said. “We look forward to working with all the new guys up here, a little more condensed work.”

Camp returned to its traditional home at Missouri Western for the first time in two years. Last year’s camp was held in Kansas City amid ongoing COVID concerns.

“Being out here in kind of an isolated bubble, it’s great to spend a lot of time with the guys and just keep building every day,” offensive lineman Joe Thuney said.

“You can obviously get the work in in Kansas City just as easily as you can here, but you can’t replace spending three weeks in a dormitory, eating all your meals together,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “I think that’s really valuable for bringing a team together. We have a number of new players this year, particularly on the offensive line. So I think the chance to be here at camp is really going to benefit that unit, and the entire team.”

The Chiefs have completely overhauled their offensive line since their Super Bowl loss to Tampa. The O-line features ten players who weren’t with the organization last year.

“The O-Line is a great group,” Thuney said. “We hang out a lot off the field, in the locker room, always talking, laughing, joking so they’re a great group.”

Thuney, Mike Remmers, Orlando Brown, and rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith rounded out Wednesday’s first team — one returner, four new additions.

But, on day one, there’s still plenty of time for that to change.

“We’ll see how all that goes when we get pads on,” Reid said.

MATHIEU’S CONTRACT

On day one of full practice, the Chiefs and star safety Tyrann Mathieu have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

The Honey Badger’s contract is up following the 2021 season. Both the Chiefs and Mathieu have expressed a desire to keep the two-time Pro Bowler in KC.

“I think most players would like to have things done before they get to the season, but like I said I’m all about ball,” Mathieu said Wednesday. “I love ball, so it’s important for me to stay focused on that. Let other things just handle themselves.”

“He said it when he came here, ‘I just want to play,’ and that’s where he’s at,” Reid echoed. “He loves it here. He just wants to play.”

Mathieu joined the Chiefs in 2019. He recorded a career-high six interceptions during the 2020 season — the highest total of all NFL safeties.

“I’m not disappointed at all,” Mathieu said of his contract situation. “I think most people that know me, know I love to play football, so I haven’t had a chance to do that. It’s all about my teammates, it’s all about the guys around me and me just continuing to try to be who I am and not letting anything outside of that kind of influence how I operate day to day.”

