Bird City man in good shape after rescued from grain bin

BIRD CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Bird City seemed to be in good shape after first responders were called to help him get out of a grain bin that he had been engulfed in.

Cheyenne - Rawlins - Sherman County Emergency Management says in a Facebook post that first responders were called to a grain bin in Sherman Co. on Wednesday to rescue a man stuck inside.

The Department said on Wednesday afternoon, the Goodland Rural/City Task Force 7 responded to reports of a man engulfed in a grain bin in Bird City.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man in the bin who was engulfed in grain up to his chest. Responders said he was conscious and in good shape.

According to the report, the man was flown from the scene by Life Save to Hays Medical Center to be evaluated. It said Bird City and St. Francis Fire were also on the scene to help.

“We must be ready at all times because it is not if, it is when,” said the Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.