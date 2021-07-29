Advertisement

Bird City man in good shape after rescued from grain bin

A Bird City man is flown to a Hays hospital after he was rescued from being engulfed in a grain...
A Bird City man is flown to a Hays hospital after he was rescued from being engulfed in a grain bin on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.(JC Post)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Bird City seemed to be in good shape after first responders were called to help him get out of a grain bin that he had been engulfed in.

Cheyenne - Rawlins - Sherman County Emergency Management says in a Facebook post that first responders were called to a grain bin in Sherman Co. on Wednesday to rescue a man stuck inside.

The Department said on Wednesday afternoon, the Goodland Rural/City Task Force 7 responded to reports of a man engulfed in a grain bin in Bird City.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man in the bin who was engulfed in grain up to his chest. Responders said he was conscious and in good shape.

According to the report, the man was flown from the scene by Life Save to Hays Medical Center to be evaluated. It said Bird City and St. Francis Fire were also on the scene to help.

“We must be ready at all times because it is not if, it is when,” said the Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Kansans in red and orange counties have been recommended to wear masks indoors.
Kansas State employees, residents required to wear masks in some state facilities
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Latest News

FILE
KDHE adds Cuba to COVID-19 travel quarantine list
FILE
Paola woman dies after rollover crash in Miami Co.
FILE
Ex-police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assault
GraceMed to include patients 12 - 17 in COVID vaccinations