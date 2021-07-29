Auburn-Washburn schools to return with no facemask requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Auburn Washburn School District will return to full, in-person classes this fall with no requirement to wear facemasks.

USD 437 superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said in a letter sent to parents Wednesday night that the goal has been to have students safely in schools, with the fewest restrictions possible.

“Our school environment has been disrupted in multiple ways since March 2020 and our students deserve a steady and consistent school environment this entire school year,” McWilliams wrote. “There are academic, social-emotional, and socialization student needs to meet and we can best meet those needs in learning environments that students feel are safe and comfortable.”

McWilliams said the district was able to complete its summer programs with no safety requirements in place. He said some students chose to wear masks, while others did not, and he expects students and staff to continue to be respectful of individual decisions. He did encourage parents to have all students over the age of 12 receive the COVID vaccine, adding around 85 percent of district staff had been vaccinated by the end of last school year.

In addition, he noted summer crews have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all schools and buses so the facilities are ready for students and staff to begin the school year.

The first day of school for most USD 437 students is August 12.

Several area districts have announced their decisions on COVID protocols for the upcoming year. Among them, USD 345 Seaman will not require facemasks. USD 501 Topeka has draft guidance that would require masks for all students and staff indoors, which board members will consider at their meeting next Thursday.

All area district leaders say they will continue to work with local officials and monitor whether any changes might be needed.

The CDC issued updated guidance this week that calls for all students, staff, and visitors - regardless of vaccination status - to wear facemasks indoors at K-thru-12 schools.

