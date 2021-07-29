Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn schools to return with no facemask requirements

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in the Auburn Washburn School District will return to full, in-person classes this fall with no requirement to wear facemasks.

USD 437 superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said in a letter sent to parents Wednesday night that the goal has been to have students safely in schools, with the fewest restrictions possible.

“Our school environment has been disrupted in multiple ways since March 2020 and our students deserve a steady and consistent school environment this entire school year,” McWilliams wrote. “There are academic, social-emotional, and socialization student needs to meet and we can best meet those needs in learning environments that students feel are safe and comfortable.”

McWilliams said the district was able to complete its summer programs with no safety requirements in place. He said some students chose to wear masks, while others did not, and he expects students and staff to continue to be respectful of individual decisions. He did encourage parents to have all students over the age of 12 receive the COVID vaccine, adding around 85 percent of district staff had been vaccinated by the end of last school year.

In addition, he noted summer crews have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all schools and buses so the facilities are ready for students and staff to begin the school year.

The first day of school for most USD 437 students is August 12.

Several area districts have announced their decisions on COVID protocols for the upcoming year. Among them, USD 345 Seaman will not require facemasks. USD 501 Topeka has draft guidance that would require masks for all students and staff indoors, which board members will consider at their meeting next Thursday.

All area district leaders say they will continue to work with local officials and monitor whether any changes might be needed.

The CDC issued updated guidance this week that calls for all students, staff, and visitors - regardless of vaccination status - to wear facemasks indoors at K-thru-12 schools.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

Latest News

Talen, 9, loves jigsaw puzzles and animals, and would love a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child: Talen
Wednesday's Child - Talen
Wednesday's Child - Talen
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks as delta variant cases rise
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks as delta variant cases rise
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks as delta variant cases rise