AG’s request to join winter weather gas price docket approved by KCC

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt will join the KCC to hear its winter weather gas price dockets.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has approved Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s request to participate in three dockets that will investigate unusually high natural gas prices during the February severe winter weather and how gas utilities plan to recoup the charges. It said the three dockets involve costs incurred by Kansas Gas Service, Atmos Energy and Black Hills Energy and their respective customer payment plan proposals.

“While our jurisdictional responsibilities are distinct, the KCC and Attorney General have a good track record of working together on behalf of Kansas customers. I welcome the AG’s participation in these proceedings to support its ongoing investigations,” said Commission Chair Andrew French.

On Feb. 15, 2021, the Commission said it instructed all jurisdictional utilities to do everything possible to ensure continued service to Kansas customers. It said the costs were deferred and each utility was required to file a proposal for recouping the charges, which need to be approved by the KCC.

Around the same time, the KCC said AG Schmidt’s Office filed a petition to intervene in the KCC cases citing the authority to enforce the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and protect customers from suppliers that commit deceptive practices.

As an intervener in its cases, the KCC said AG Schmidt will have access to all documents filed, have the ability to file testimony, question witnesses and participate in any scheduled proceedings.

