Woman sentenced in crash that killed 1, injured 6 others

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Hutchinson woman has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for a crash that killed one person and injured six others in December.

Viola Rhodes was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and six counts of aggravated battery. Prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge in exchange for the plea.

Rhodes was driving a carload of people on Dec. 5 when her vehicle went off a road and overturned near Yoder.

Brian Bookout, 44, was thrown from the vehicle and later died. Two passengers were hospitalized and four others were treated at the scene.

At the sentencing hearing, friends and relatives of Bookout said Rhodes purposely jerked the vehicle’s wheel after her passengers complained that she was looking at her phone while driving, the HutchPost reported.

