Wednesday forecast: Dangerous heat today and tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it was hot yesterday, highs were only in the mid 90s. Highs today and tomorrow will likely range from 98-103. Heat indices both days will range from 105-110. Slightly cooler Friday before more seasonal temperatures return for the weekend.

All eyes will be on a frontal boundary that will be moving in from the east and affecting far northeastern Kansas with both cooler temperatures and the best chance for rain Thursday night through Friday night. Uncertainty exists on timing and how much rain will fall however highest risk for rain during this timeframe will be Sabetha, Holton, Atchison and areas to the northeast. Most spots will likely remain dry and hot through Friday until that front continues to push down to the south by Saturday. While locally heavy rainfall is possible and the most likely hazard (other than lightning), strong winds are possible as well (40-50 mph).

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs around 100°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs will range from 99-103. Winds SW 5-10 mph. If you’re wondering, the record in Topeka is 107° from 2012.

Friday will be cooler relative to Thursday but how much cooler will depend on cloud cover and rain. As mentioned most of the rain will stay in extreme northeast Kansas and as of now have dry with mostly sunny skies on Friday. This will help get highs back in the mid-upper 90s with the possibility that highs may be near 90° in extreme northeast Kansas. The heat advisory may be extended for at least a portion of northeast KS.

Most of the rain remains in extreme northeast KS Friday night leaving most spots still dry before rain increases in coverage through the day Saturday. Specific details are still unknown so keep checking back daily for updates. Highs are expected to cool back down to around 90° (cooler for those that have rain) this weekend.

Next week is looking much nicer with highs in the 80s. There are some indications of a few spotty showers/storms at times through the week mainly Monday night into Tuesday morning in central KS then again in extreme northeast KS Wednesday morning but due to most spots dry, will keep it out of the 8 day.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the main concern the rest of the week but especially today and tomorrow. If you thought yesterday was hot, it’s only going to be hotter: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor exposure and listen to your body. The rain chances Thursday night and Friday night are looking to remain in extreme northeast Kansas before overspreading the rest of northeast KS Saturday. Even with that said it’s still not a guarantee everyone gets rain Saturday and even if everyone does, timing and how much rain is in question. Bottom line: Keep checking back daily for updates on the details

