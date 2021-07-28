Vaccine clinic set for Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Garth Brooks fans will have a chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the country music star performs at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said Monday the team plans to take every opportunity to offer vaccinations at Arrowhead, The Kansas City Star reported.

Donovan said the organization isn’t sure if it will be able to use Arrowhead Stadium as a vaccination site on Chiefs game days this fall but “We’re trying to work through that as well.”

A vaccination clinic was held at Arrowhead Stadium in the spring.

