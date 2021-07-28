TRM’s Feaker presents ‘tiny home village’ to City Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council heard a proposal for transitional housing for the city’s homeless population at Tuesday’s meeting.

Topeka Rescue Mission Director Barry Feaker gave a presentation on a potential “transitional tiny home village” on the property right off of the Kansas Bridge behind the Rescue Mission, adjacent to what was formerly known as ‘Tent City.’

The property would be filled with 100 ‘tiny homes’ that would each house two beds and provide a roof to two people without a home. There would also be space for showers and meals. The homes would provide stability while the people using them engage with programs designed to help them move forward.

“If we can bring them into a safer place and wrap around services and not break that sense of community, but enhance it, then we have an opportunity to help them in a greater way,” Feaker said.

Feaker’s presentation estimates annual costs for the village around $2.5 million, with an initial $5.6 million to develop the homes. $200,000 of that has already been invested by TRM and Valeo. Feaker says the initiative is part of their ongoing effort to engage with Topeka’s homeless population and provide them with opportunities for improvement. In turn, he says the efforts will create a healthier community.

