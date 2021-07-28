Topeka ER and Hospital celebrates one year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Back in 2020, Topeka’s ER and Hospital opened in July. Today it celebrated their first year helping the community.

It celebrated the occasion earlier this morning until 3 p.m. All held outside the facility, with food trucks, inflatables, and a chance to visit with the community.

The Topeka Fire Department, Police Department, and Life Star of Kansas Air Medical Services also visited the event to celebrate the anniversary.

Chief Medical Officer, Jared Schreiner, is very proud with how well the hospital has been running the past year. He believes they have designed quicker and more personal care for patients over the past year.

