Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS say Topeka dentist Dr. Brian Newell was found with a .300 Blackout pistol and nearly 250 rounds of ammunition for it during the time of his arrest, even though he was forbidden to have a gun due to a court order.

Two affidavits involving Newell’s arrest were obtained by 13 NEWS. Both show to be filed in Shawnee Co. District Court on April 22, 2021.

According to the documents, Newell’s ex-wife Xiaoli filed a second protection from abuse order against her former husband on April 5, 2021, during a court appearance involving the two.

On April 9, investigators were called to Xiaoli’s attorney’s office. Upon their arrival, investigators say Xiaoli showed them several unwanted texts Brian had sent to her, one of which included a photo of her gun.

The document states that police attempted to arrest Brian after meeting with his ex-wife, but was unable to locate him at the time.

After dodging authorities for 10 days, on April 19, a Kansas Dept. of Corrections Special Agent noticed Newell’s black Porsche as it sped by him in the westbound lanes of I-70 in downtown Topeka.

The Special Agent called for backup and followed Newell as he took the I-470 flyover towards south Topeka.

In his report, the Special Agent indicated he followed Newell as he exited on SW 29th St., but then lost visual as he headed south on Wanamaker.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper arrived a short time later and joined the Special Agent in a search of the area where Newell was last seen.

While waiting at the intersection of SW 34th Terr. and Wanamaker, the Special Agent spotted Newell as he was heading south on Wanamaker.

The nearby Trooper was able to catch up with Newell and the trailing Special Agent and initiated a traffic stop in the 4700 block of SW Wanamaker.

The document states that Newell pulled over in the 4900 block of Wanamaker, where he disregarded commands from the Trooper while appearing to be on the phone.

He eventually exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

According to the affidavit, a MCX AR .300 Blackout Pistol, 3 loaded 30 round magazines and several loose .300 blackout rounds were located inside the vehicle.

Officials later determined Newell had a total of 248 rounds for the .300 blackout in his possession.

The report indicated a single 9mm was found in Newell’s pocket, and another 9mm round was found in the center console -- but no 9mm pistol was found in the car.

The affidavit states the pistol found in Newell’s car was not his wife’s gun.

In previous reports, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Newell faces two felony counts for Criminal Use of Weapons; Possess a Firearm by Person Issued Court Order After Hearing, and two misdemeanors for Harass by Telecom Device; Transmit Comment/image/text to abuse/threat/harass, and for violating a protection order.

Bond is set at $100,000. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections and at last check he remained behind bars.

