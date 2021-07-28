Sunset Zoo’s Wine in the Wild to benefit new wildlife projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Sunset Zoo is preparing for its annual Wine in the Wild event, which allows visitors the luxury of trying a wide variety of wines and hors d’oeuvres while exploring the zoo in a completely new way. The 2021 edition of the event will kick off on Saturday, August 14th with a VIP session at 5:30 p.m., and the general session at 7 p.m.

Melissa Kirkwood, the Marketing and Development Officer at Sunset Zoo, previewed the event with excitement.

“Wine in the Wild is a fundraiser, it’s one of two fundraisers that our ‘Friends of Sunset Zoo,’ put on each year to benefit Sunset Zoo,” said Kirkwood. “The dollars that are raised from the event help with a variety of different needs here, and it’s a fun way for people to come together at the zoo and experience wine tastings of all different kinds of wine, some wonderful catered food, and then also music and entertainment.”

The annual event brings people together in a unique and exciting atmosphere, allowing a brand new “behind the scenes,” type of zoo experience.

“It’s imperative that we have fundraisers to benefit the zoo each year, and due to some of what has gone on in this last year, not being able to have those fundraisers has had an impact on the zoo so having the ability to have fundraisers like Wine in the Wild help further our education mission, further our mission of conservation, and really help keep this community asset here in Manhattan,” Kirkwood said on the importance of Wine in the Wild.

For those unfamiliar with some aspects of the Wine in the Wild event, various stations will be set up throughout the zoo, each featuring a different wine or finger foods, allowing visitors the chance to sample several new items while also exploring Sunset Zoo “after dark.” And don’t worry, the event calls for casual attire. Kirkwood says that can be business casual if you’d like, but to keep in mind this will all happen during mid-August in Kansas after all.

Nespors Wine & Spirits has helped to provide a large portion of the wines for the event, but Liquid Art Winery will also be present, offering some of their locally produced wines and ciders. Kirkwood also added that Coca-Cola will be there providing non-alcoholic beverages and water throughout the evening as well.

“We could not do this event without them,” said Kirkwood emphatically, thanking the local businesses that help make the event possible.

One may be curious what the Zoo has been up to over the last year when it has been unable to host events or large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kirkwood provided a “sneak peek,” at a project that is currently ongoing, that portions of the proceeds from Wine in the Wild will benefit this year.

“We have a variety of animals for you to see,” she said. “I wanted to also share that we are under a major construction project called ‘Expedition Asia.’ It has been a five-plus-year fundraising campaign to build three new exhibits for the zoo. They will feature our Malayan Tigers, our Sloth Bears, and our Amur Leopards. We’re about halfway through the construction process right now and we anticipate that those exhibits will be done at the end of October, and then our animals have to have an acclamation time, where they get used to their new home, and then we will have a spring opening of those exhibits!”

For those interested, tickets are currently on sale for the general session but are going fast. At the moment, tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at Sunset Zoo ( 2333 Oak St., Manhattan, KS), on the phone (785-587-2737), or online HERE. Sunset Zoo is open seven days a week, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket prices will increase to $60 on the day of the event.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.