SNCO Parks & Rec considering e-bike use on trails

(KEVN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - E-bikes may be allowed on Shawnee County trails in the near future.

The Parks and Rec Advisory Board discussed the possibility at Tuesday night’s meeting. They’ve looked at the data and experiences of other entities allowing the use of electric bikes on their trails, both on a local and national level.

Though the board is deferring their decision to another meeting, they are leaning towards allowing e-bikes on pavement trails before further studying the impact on natural trails.

“Anything that allows for increased accessibility to our trails for the public to enjoy them as well as getting from work to home or getting the essentials that they need, that would be a good thing,” Board Member Derik Flerlage said.

The Advisory Board will get more feedback from Park Police before making a decision at their August meeting.

