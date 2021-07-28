Shawnee Co. recommends masks for indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has now recommended that residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors and continue to maintain 6-feet of social distancing, following new guidance from the CDC.

The Shawnee County Health Department says Officer Erin Locke has issued new recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant within the community. It said the updated recommendations follow the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said the recommendations continue to focus on primary mitigation measures shown to have the greatest impact to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to SCHD, the updated recommendations are as follows:

Masks for indoor spaces: All residents, regardless of vaccination status, in crowded indoor areas that are unable to maintain social distancing should wear a face mask or other face covering. Residents should also take the same precautions with unvaccinated residents from other households.

Mass gatherings: Indoor events should be limited to no more than 50% of the room capacity in order to maintain social distancing. If adequate social distancing cannot be achieved, small groups of no more than 10 should be maintained. This will limit potential spread to the entire environment.



The Health Department said the county has seen five straight weeks of increases in cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations. It said the increases continue to be driven by the Delta variant, which is 60% more contagious than previous variants. It said viral sequencing has found the Delta variant is the dominant community strain in Shawnee Co. It said early infection with the Delta variant has often been mistaken for allergies or the common cold before more significant symptoms develop. It said vaccinations continue to be effective against the variants, including Delta, and are effective in significantly reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.

As of July 28, the Shawnee Co. Health Department said about 45% of residents have been fully vaccinated. It said it continues to vaccinate at a slightly higher rate than the rest of the state, however, the county is falling further behind the U.S. as a whole. It said 42% of eligible Kansans have been vaccinated.

According to SCHD, the vast majority of Shawnee Co. hospitalizations continue to be unvaccinated individuals. In fact, it said the county has only documented 103 total breakthrough cases or just over one vaccine breakthrough case for every 1,000 vaccinated residents.

SCHD said it continues to strongly urge residents to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It said many opportunities exist in the community. In addition, it said organizations and groups can request an SCHD-sponsored vaccine clinic.

According to the Health Department, early identification treatment for COVID-19 remains essential and it strongly encourages residents to get immediate testing with the development of any COVID-related symptoms or after contact with a confirmed positive case. It said those at high risk for severe disease should discuss early outpatient treatment for COVID with their health provider.

