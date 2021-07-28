Sewage warning issued for Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being advised to avoid Lake Sherwood’s southeast cove due to raw sewage in the water.

According to Public Information Officer Amanda Monhollon, a sanitary sewer pump located between 3901 and 3921 SW Chelmsford malfunctioned. The issue caused the collection system on the west side of the cover to fill, as well as a number of manholes between 6736 and 6712 SW Aylesbury Rd. to fill, spillover, and run into the lake.

Officials say an unknown amount of sewage spilled into the lake and samples are being collected.

Monhollon said the pump that failed has been repaired. That pump station is scheduled for replacement as part of a project within the Lake Sherwood Sanitary Sewer Treatment System.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the cove until further notice.

KDHE has been notified.

