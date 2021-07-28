Advertisement

Sen. Marshall implores Kansans to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Delta variant increases case numbers around the nation, Sen. Marshall says now is the time to believe in science.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reversed course and now recommends that vaccinated individuals wear masks in indoor public spaces. He said this is a time to believe in science.

“This is a time to believe in science, not anxiety or panic. Today’s inconsistent CDC guidance will only lead to more vaccine hesitancy. The science does not support a new mask mandate if you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the virus,” said Senator Marshall. “With news of the Delta variant, now is the time to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Science shows us there is no reason to panic as vaccinations and/or natural immunity provide exceptional defense against the Delta variant and all variants, and wearing a mask, as Dr. Fauci once said, ‘May make people feel better… but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.’”

In April, Sen. Marshall said he led a group of Republican doctors and other healthcare providers in Congress to launch a public service campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccinations. He said Operation Warp Speed brought the nation safe and effective vaccines in record time. He said the beauty of living in America is the ability to choose whether or not to get vaccinated. He said when the time comes to get vaccinated, he hopes residents will discuss the options with their doctors or healthcare providers.

“I hope you’ll join me, along with over 100 million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before,” said Sen. Marshall.

